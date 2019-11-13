IB Official Held for Stalking Woman Police Constable in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Mumbai: A 35-year-old Intelligence Bureau (IB) official was arrested for allegedly stalking a woman police constable in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar, police said on Wednesday.

Rupesh Kumar was arrested from his Antop Hill Residence on Sunday, following a complaint registered by a 34-year-old woman constable, an official from Pant Nagar police said.

Rupesh and the victim got acquainted with each other when they were posted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, the official said.

Later when she got transferred to social branch II of Mumbai police, the victim stopped talking to him, he added. The accused started stalking the victim when she began avoiding him, the official said, adding that an FIR was registered at Pant Nagar police station, following which the arrest was made on Sunday.

"We arrested the accused under section 354d (stalking) and produced him before court where he secured bail," senior inspector from Pant Nagar police station Sanjay Bhalerao said.

