Murder of IB Staffer: 'Absconding' Tahir Hussain Moves Delhi Court for Anticipatory Bail

Expelled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain, who is allegedly absconding from police in connection with the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma, on Tuesday moved a Delhi court for anticipatory bail. The hearing will take place on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police earlier on Tuesday said Hussain, suspected for his role in the murder that took place during the Delhi riots last week, is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him.

The police had registered an FIR against Hussain on a complaint by Sharma's father. The former AAP leader has been charged under Sections 365 (kidnapping and abduction) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On its Twitter handle on Tuesday, the Delhi Police referred to media reports claiming that Hussain had been rescued from his home as violence raged in northeast Delhi last week. The police said that on the intervening night of February 24 and 25, security forces deployed at Chand Bagh received information that a crowd had surrounded the councillor's residence, but upon reaching there it found the information was incorrect and he was available.

The police added that after Sharma's body was found on February 26 and Hussain was accused of murder, his house was searched and he was found to be absconding.

Hussain was also accused of hurling petrol bombs and stones at his neighbouring houses, with a BJP leader claiming the former AAP councillor had been in touch with Kejriwal throughout the riots.

Hussain, who was later expelled from the party's primary membership until an inquiry is completed, has refuted these claims.

While an investigation found stones, bricks and petrol bombs on Hussain's rooftop, he continued to deny any involvement in the murder and claimed innocence.