IB Warned About Terror Attacks in 8 States in Wake of Sri Lanka Bombings
While police chiefs of the states have been informed and security beefed up, another official said the input might be a hoax threat.
Policemen stand guard at a railway station in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Following the devastating Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that killed 253 people, the Intelligence Bureau late on Friday received an input about major terror attacks planned in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Puducherry, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
However, senior Karnataka police officials said the input, which has created panic across the south Indian states, might be a hoax threat.
The input received by the Intelligence Bureau claimed that the attacks will be in the form of serial attacks and will take place in trains. It also claimed that 19 terrorists were present in Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu.
The police chiefs of the respective states mentioned in the input have been informed and security beefed up there, said a source.
"The input has put all the respective states under high vigil. Police personnel have been deployed immediately in large numbers in every nook and corner of the states. It could be a hoax caller as well but we don't want to take any chance. We have made necessary security arrangements," said a senior police official.
Earlier in the day, another police official said Bengaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka were on high alert. "We have deployed additional forces in all sensitive areas, religious places, markets, malls, shopping plazas, multiplexes, airport, railway station, inter-state bus terminal and public places to prevent untoward incidents," said Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar.
Though the city was already on alert with extra vigil and more security after the April 18 Lok Sabha election in the state's central and southern regions, the city and state police are not taking chances.
"We have also directed hotels, pubs, restaurants, marriage halls, multi-complexes and supermarkets to step up their own security in and around their places with CCTV cameras, metal detectors and fire alarm," said Kumar.
(With inputs from IANS)
