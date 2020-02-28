Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Don't Panic Over Coronavirus Outbreak, Govt Keeping a Close Watch on Its Impact: FM Sitharaman

Sitharaman said that the pharmaceutical and electronic industries, which depend heavily on imports from China for raw materials, have suggested airlifting of essential items and the government is in process of considering the same.

Diksha Modi | News18.com

Updated:February 28, 2020, 9:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Don't Panic Over Coronavirus Outbreak, Govt Keeping a Close Watch on Its Impact: FM Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at the India Business Leader Awards. (Image: Twitter/@CNBCTV18News)

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said there is no need to press the "panic button" due to the global coronavirus epidemic, adding that the government is keeping a close watch on the impact of the virus on the Indian economy.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan at the Indian Business Leader Awards (IBLA) in Mumbai, Sitharaman said the outbreak currently does not pose a challenge to the economy. But if issues are not resolved in the coming three weeks, there could possibly be a problem, she added.

When asked what efforts the government was making to mitigate the risk of the pandemic, Sitharaman said the central government is gauging various options at a number of levels. She said officials from a number of secretaries are in close contact with industries and multiple options, including airlifting raw materials from China, are being considered.

Sitharaman said the pharmaceutical and electronic industries, which depend heavily on imports from China for raw materials, have suggested airlifting of essential items and the government is in the process of considering it.

The Commerce Ministry, headed by Union minister Piyush Goyal, on Friday said a meeting will take place on March 3 between exporters and industry leaders to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on the export and import industry.

Over 2,700 people have lost their lives across the world due to the coronavirus, with more than 80,000 infections reported so far. In wake of the outbreak that began in China's Wuhan city last December, many airlines, including Indian carriers, have cancelled their flights to and from China.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram