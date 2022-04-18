IBM India is expanding its footprint beyond major cities to meet a broader range of client needs and tap into a larger talent pool.

The decision to expand into central India, Kochi and Ahmedabad, and the outskirts of cities such as Hyderabad has a cost advantage, according to the company.

Thirukkumaran Nagarajan, vice-president and head of human resources, IBM India/South Asia, reportedly said that having work locations outside of major cities will allow the company to meet growing client demands, while also providing flexibility to employees.

While explaining the reason behind the expansion, he said, “There is incredible talent and skill sets in these cities…[and] it is also priced competitive and cost-competitive to an extent.”

IBM India has had its regional headquarters in Bengaluru since its inception and now has offices in cities throughout India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Pune.

However, another advantage of relocating to smaller towns is the larger catchment area from which businesses can meet their diversity goals.

This news comes at a time when Tech Mahindra also announced a similar move. It was said that the company was expected to hire more than 10% of its new slot of employees from tier-II cities and this is helping the firm attract talent from places such as Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Vijayawada and Coimbatore.

However, experts believe that such a shift would work for all industries. One of the experts told Mint that consumer and fast-moving consumer goods not only need office space and talent, but also access to supply chains. Additionally, he said that tech firms and start-ups, on the other hand, can afford to have more flexible approaches to their work.

Mysuru, Coimbatore, and Visakhapatnam are now three prominent cities, where tech firms and start-ups are expanding their operations.

