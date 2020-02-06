Take the pledge to vote

IBPO SO Main Result 2020 Released at ibps.in, Check via Direct Link

The IBPS SO main Result 2020 was released by the IBPS on its official website at ibps.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination held on January 25 can check their results by filling in their registration number and password.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 6, 2020, 10:40 AM IST
IBPO SO Main Result 2020 Released at ibps.in, Check via Direct Link
The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection has announced IBPS specialist officer main exam results 2020 on Wednesday. The IBPS SO main Result 2020 was released by the IBPS on its official website at ibps.in. Candidates, who had appeared for the examination held on January 25, will be asked to enter their registration number and password while checking their score. The last date to check their result is February 11.

IBPS SO main result 2020 direct link

IBPS SO main result 2020: Steps to check score

Aspirants should follow the below-listed steps to check there results

Step 1: Go to IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Look for IBPS SO main result 2020

Step 3: Enter registration details and captcha code

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download IBPS SO main result 2020 and take a printout for future use

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body set up to evolve and implement world class processes of assessment and selection of personnel for various client organizations. The foundation of the Institute is based on the philosophy of speed, accuracy and confidentiality in all its activities and it strives to achieve this through a blend of modern technology and academic expertise.

