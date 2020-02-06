IBPO SO Main Result 2020 Released at ibps.in, Check via Direct Link
The IBPS SO main Result 2020 was released by the IBPS on its official website at ibps.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination held on January 25 can check their results by filling in their registration number and password.
Representative image.
The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection has announced IBPS specialist officer main exam results 2020 on Wednesday. The IBPS SO main Result 2020 was released by the IBPS on its official website at ibps.in. Candidates, who had appeared for the examination held on January 25, will be asked to enter their registration number and password while checking their score. The last date to check their result is February 11.
IBPS SO main result 2020 direct link
IBPS SO main result 2020: Steps to check score
Aspirants should follow the below-listed steps to check there results
Step 1: Go to IBPS at ibps.in
Step 2: Look for IBPS SO main result 2020
Step 3: Enter registration details and captcha code
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Download IBPS SO main result 2020 and take a printout for future use
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body set up to evolve and implement world class processes of assessment and selection of personnel for various client organizations. The foundation of the Institute is based on the philosophy of speed, accuracy and confidentiality in all its activities and it strives to achieve this through a blend of modern technology and academic expertise.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised Again, Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor Accompany the Actor in Mumbai
- In Pics: Karan Johar's Twins Roohi-Yash's Birthday Bash With Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Inaaya
- Not Fair to Deny Women Officers Commanding Positions in Army to Save Fragile Male Ego
- Bushfire Charity Bash Called Off Due to Rain Forecast
- Mayanti Langer Shuts Down Trolls in Epic Fashion Who Asked Her About Stuart Binny