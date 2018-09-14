English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IBPS Clerk 2018 Recruitment Notification out at ibps.in, 7275 Jobs, Apply from 18th September 2018
IBPS is inviting applications from Indian nationals to fill 7275 vacancies for the post of Clerk in participating banks. Interested candidates must submit their online applications on or before the closing date i.e. 10th October, 2018
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
IBPS Clerk 2018 Recruitment Notification for Common Recruitment Process (CWE Clerk VIII) has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website – ibps.in, as per which, the application process for IBPS Clerk 2018 Recruitment is scheduled to commence from Tuesday, 18th September, 2018, next week.
IBPS is inviting applications from Indian nationals to fill 7275 vacancies for the post of Clerk in participating banks. Interested candidates must submit their online applications on or before the closing date i.e. 10th October, 2018
IBPS Clerk 2018 - Important Dates:
Online Application Process Begins: 18th September, 2018
Online Application Process Ends: 10th October, 2018
Application Fees Payment: 18th September, 2018 to 10th October, 2018
Download of Pre-Exam Training Call Letters: November 2018
Download of Preliminary Exam Call Letters: November 2018
Pre-Exam Training: 26th November to 1st December, 2018
Preliminary Exam Dates: 8th, 9th, 15th & 16th December, 2018
Result of Preliminary Exam: December 2018/January 2019
Main Examination Date: 20th January 2019
Provisional Allotment: April 2019
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent. Applicant must possess working computer knowledge and must have passed English as one of the subjects at SSC/ HSC/ Intermediate/ Graduation level.
Official Advertisement:
https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/Detailed_Advt_CRP_Clerks_8_1.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 28 years as on 1st September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary and Main examination.
