IBPS Clerk 2018 Registration Closing Tomorrow, 10th October at ibps.in, 7275 Jobs, Apply Now

IBPS aims to fill 7275 Clerk posts under Common Recruitment Process (CWE Clerk VIII) in the participating banks.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 9, 2018, 11:12 AM IST
IBPS Clerk 2018 Recruitment application process is scheduled to close tomorrow i.e. Wednesday, 10th October 2018 on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) – ibps.in.

IBPS aims to fill 7275 Clerk posts under Common Recruitment Process (CWE Clerk VIII) in the participating banks. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the steps given below and must apply now:

How to apply for IBPS Clerk 2018 Recruitment?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.ibps.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘CRP Clerical’ given on the left sidebar,
Step 3 – Click on ‘Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre VIII’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here to Apply Online for Common Recruitment Process for Clerks VIII (CRP Clerks-VIII)’
Step 5 – Click on ‘Click here for New Registration’ to register yourself
Step 6 – Enter Registration Number, Password and Security Code to login to your profile
Step 7 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and print your application for further reference

Direct Link - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpclk8sep18/

IBPS Clerk 2018 - Important Dates:

Online Application Process Ends: 10th October, 2018
Application Fees Payment: 18th September, 2018 to 10th October, 2018
Download of Pre-Exam Training Call Letters: November 2018
Download of Preliminary Exam Call Letters: November 2018
Pre-Exam Training: 26th November to 1st December, 2018
Preliminary Exam Dates: 8th, 9th, 15th & 16th December, 2018
Result of Preliminary Exam: December 2018/January 2019
Main Examination Date: 20th January 2019
Provisional Allotment: April 2019

Official Advertisement:

https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/Detailed_Advt_CRP_Clerks_8_1.pdf

Age Limit:

The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 28 years as on 1st September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official advertisement above.

Selection Process:

The selection process will be carried out in two phases viz Online Preliminary examination and Main examination.
