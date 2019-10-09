IBPS Clerk Exam 2019: Last Date for Registration Closes on October 9, Apply Online at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk 2019: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the registration process for the Clerk Examination 2019 at 5pm on Wednesday, October 9. All the interested candidates, who want to appear for IBPS Clerk Examination 2019 are advised to fill and submit the application form by October 9 on the official website of IBPS. The candidates can read further details about the process by visiting the official website at ibps.in.

As informed, the IBPS Clerk online preliminary examination will be held on December 7, 8, 14 and 21, 2019. After the declaration of IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam, the online main examinations will be held on January 19, 2020.

The online selection process for IBPS clerk recruitment examination 2019 has invited applications to fill in 12075 vacancies. The online registration process for IBPS Clerk Exam 2019 began on September 17, 2019, on the official website at ibps.in.

As informed in the detailed notification, candidates should be between 20 to 28 years old in order to appear for the IBPS Clerk examination. For the candidates belonging to General or OBC category, the IBPS Clerk application fee is Rs 600, whereas the candidates under reserved category will have to pay Rs 100 for application fee.

IBPS Clerk Exam 2019: Here’s How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at ibps.in

Step 2: From the side option menu, click on CRP Clerical

Step 3: A new window will option. Choose the link that reads, ‘common recruitment process for recruitment of clerks in participating organisations (CRP Clerks-ix)’

Step 4: A new page will appear on the display screen

Step 5: If you are a new user, click on ‘New Registration’ tab

Step 6: Provide the requisite information to register

Step 7: After the registration, fill in the IBPS application form by providing correct details

Step 8: Upload the supporting documents and make payment

Step 9: Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

