IBPS Clerk Main Result 2020 to be Declared After Lockdown at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will announce IBPS Clerk Main Result 2020 after the nation-wide lockdown. The IPBS Result 2020 will be released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its official site at ibps.in.

According to the notification released by the examination body on the website, “Due to the unforeseen circumstances, i.e., COVID-19 Pandemic, the declaration of results of Provisional Allotment under Reserve Lists of CRP –PO/MT -VIII, CRP- CLERKS- VIII and CRP –Specialist Officers- VIII shall be postponed until further orders”.

The notification further stated, “dated 01.04.2019 with respect to expiration of Reserve List on 31.03.2020 for all the above mentioned common recruitment processes shall be accordingly modified and the validity date shall be informed in due course”.

The examination officials have conducted the IBPS Clerk Mains examination 2020 on January 19.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020: Steps to check

Candidates who sat for the mains examination are advised to follow the below-listed steps to check their score

Step 1: Go to the official site of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Look for IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020 scroll and click on it

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: IBPS result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your IBPS Clerk Main Result 2020

