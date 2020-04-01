Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

IBPS Clerk Main Result 2020 to be Declared After Lockdown at ibps.in

The IPBS Result 2020 will be released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its official website at ibps.in

Trending Desk

Updated:April 1, 2020, 1:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IBPS Clerk Main Result 2020 to be Declared After Lockdown at ibps.in
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) logo.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will announce IBPS Clerk Main Result 2020 after the nation-wide lockdown. The IPBS Result 2020 will be released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its official site at ibps.in.

According to the notification released by the examination body on the website, “Due to the unforeseen circumstances, i.e., COVID-19 Pandemic, the declaration of results of Provisional Allotment under Reserve Lists of CRP –PO/MT -VIII, CRP- CLERKS- VIII and CRP –Specialist Officers- VIII shall be postponed until further orders”.

The notification further stated, “dated 01.04.2019 with respect to expiration of Reserve List on 31.03.2020 for all the above mentioned common recruitment processes shall be accordingly modified and the validity date shall be informed in due course”.

The examination officials have conducted the IBPS Clerk Mains examination 2020 on January 19.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020: Steps to check

Candidates who sat for the mains examination are advised to follow the below-listed steps to check their score

Step 1: Go to the official site of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Look for IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020 scroll and click on it

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: IBPS result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your IBPS Clerk Main Result 2020

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram