IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2019: Hall Tickets Released at ibps.in, How to Download

All the candidates who have applied for IBPS Clerks examination 2019 can visit the official website to download their admit card at ibps.in

Updated:November 26, 2019, 3:44 PM IST
IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2019: Hall Tickets Released at ibps.in, How to Download
IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2019 l The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, also known as IBPS, has released the Admit card for Preliminary Exam for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre posts. As per the official notification, IBPS Clerks Preliminary examination would be conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 21, 2019. All the candidates who have applied for IBPS Clerks examination 2019 can visit the official website to download their admit card. The IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Admit Card 2019 is available on ibps.in.

The result for the Prelims Exam is expected to be announced in the last week of December or first week of January 2020.

To clear the final selection, candidates must clear the Preliminary examination and Main examination. The IBPS Clerk Preliminary exam has a weightage of 100 marks. It will test candidates on English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The total duration of the exam is 60 min.

How to download IBPS IX Clerk Exam 2019 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the IBPS official website at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the ticker on the top of the page that reads ‘Download Online Prelims Exam Call Letter’

Step 3: A recruitment page will open. Click on the link to download the call letter

Step 4: Enter the log-in details and submit

Step 5: The call letter will be available on screen. Download it and take a print out for future reference.

The admit card will be available for candidates from November 26 to December 8, 2019.

