IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2020 Admit Card to Release Today on Official Website, Check Steps to Download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the Common Recruitment Process clerks prelims exam 2020 admit card on Wednesday, November 18, at https://www.ibps.in/. Candidates who successfully submitted the IBPS CRP clerk application form within the stipulated time will be able to download the IBPS clerk prelims exam 2020 hall ticket by using their required login details.

IBPS will conduct the CRP clerk 2020 prelims exam on December 5, 12 and 13 while the mains exam is scheduled to be conducted tentatively on February 28. The last date to apply for the IBPS clerk exam 2020 was November 6.

IBPS clerk prelims admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, https://www.ibps.in/

Step 2: Open the CRP clerical tab on the homepage and click on the link for CRP clerk prelims 2020 admit card link or click on the scrolling link ‘IBPS clerk prelims call letter’ on the homepage. The link be generated once the admit card is released

Step 3: A new page will be opened

Step 4: Log-in using the required details

Step 5: IBPS clerk prelims exam 2020 admit card will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a print out

Once the IBPS clerk exam 2020 admit card is downloaded, candidates are requested to check the details are correctly mentioned or not. Candidates should also go through the exam-related details like exam time and duration, exam venue and instructions. It is mandatory to follow all the instructions on the day of the exam. One must carry their IBPS CRP clerk 2020 admit card along with a valid photo id proof, or else, they won’t be allowed to enter the exam premises.

IBPS clerk 2020 preliminary exam will have 100 MCQ type questions from three sections – 30 questions from English, 35 from numerical ability and 35 from reasoning ability. The total marks will be 100 and the duration of the exam will be of one hour. IBPS has announced a total of 2557 vacancies for the post of clerk in several banks across the country.

For more details candidates can read the IBPS official notification here.