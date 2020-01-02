Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 Released at ibps.in, Direct Link

The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 was released by the examination conducting authority on its official website at ibps.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 2, 2020, 10:41 AM IST
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 Released at ibps.in, Direct Link
Representative image.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has announced IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 on January 1, 2020. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Clerk Prelims Result 2019 was published by the examination conducting authority on its official website ibps.in. Candidates will need their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) to access their result. The last date to download their IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 is January 7. The IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam for the posts of clerk was conducted on December 7 and December 8.

Candidates can also download their IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 via Direct Link

IBPS clerk result 2019: How to check score

Aspirants should follow the below-listed steps to check their score.

Step 1: Log on to the official website of ibps.in

Step 2: Look for the link ‘IBPS clerk result’

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Enter Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) and captcha code

Step 5: Download your score IBPS clerk Result 2019 and keep a printout for future use

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body set up to evolve and implement world-class processes of assessment and selection of personnel for various client organizations. The foundation of the Institute is based on the philosophy of Speed, Accuracy and Confidentiality in all its activities and it strives to achieve this through a blend of modern technology and academic expertise.

