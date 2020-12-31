IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020 to be Announced Today, Check Details Inside

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the Common Recruitment Process Clerk Prelims 2020 results anytime today on its official website. Those who have appeared for the IBPS CRP clerk prelims exam 2020 are advised to keep visiting the official website for the result update. Once the IBPS CRP clerk result 2020 is updated, candidates can check their score by using their registered login credentials. According to the official notification, IBPS clerk result 2020 will only display the names of the shortlisted.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 result: Steps to check it online

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in On the home page, go to the CRP clerical tab and click on the link for IBPS CRP clerk- X A new window would open, click on the link for IBPS CRP clerk prelims result 2020 Enter your IBPS clerk 2020 registration number and date of birth and click on submit The IBPS clerk prelims result 2020 will be displayed, search for your name and roll number in the list

Candidates qualifying the IBPS clerk preliminary examination 2020 will have to submit the application form for the main examination. IBPS would release a separate notification for the same. The dates for the IBPS Clerk Mains exam 2020 have already been announced and the test is scheduled to be conducted on February 2, 2021. The admit cards for IBPS Main Exam 2020 for the eligible candidates who will successfully submit the application form will be released prior to a week of examination.

IBPS clerk 2020 selection process will be conducted on the basis of only prelims and mains examination, there would be no interview round conducted for clerical recruitments. Candidates will have to provide proof of proficiency for the local languages of the region, they have opted for. The provisional allotment of seats is expected to be announced by April 2021.

IBPS CRP clerk main examination will have 190 questions from Quantitative Aptitude, English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude and General/ Financial Awareness.