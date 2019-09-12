IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019 Notification Released at ibps.in; Check Details
The Common Recruitment process for Recruitment of clerk notification was released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its official website at ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019 notification for Clerical cadre posts. The Common Recruitment process for Recruitment of clerk notification was released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its official website at ibps.in.
Students who are interested are advised to go through the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019 notification and apply at the earliest. Further, candidates can read IBPS Recruitment 2019 notification here. The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for clerical cadre posts in the participating organisations is tentatively scheduled in December 2019 & January 2020. Interested candidates can apply from September 17 to October 9.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will organise online preliminary examinations on December 7, 8, 14 and 21, 2019. The IBPS Recruitment 2019 call letter would be released on November 2019. The shortlisted candidates can appear for the main examination which has scheduled to be conducted on January 19, 2020. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release provisional allotment list in April 2020.
IBPS Clerk Notification Recruitment 2019: Know how to download
Step 1: Visit the official website at ibps.in
Step 2: Look for Click here for Common Recruitment process for Recruitment of clerk notification registration and click on it.
Step 3: A new window will open, click on register as new user
Step 4: Fill up the application form and upload all the documents
Step 5: Download your form and keep a printout for future use
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: Participating Organisations
Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, United Bank of India, Bank of MMaharashtra.
