IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Number of Posts Increased to 2,557, Apply at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has increased the IBPS clerk vacancies from 1,557 posts to 2,557. The institute has released the updated notification on its official website - ibps.in.

The number of posts has been increased in almost all the states. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have seen a massive increase in the number of clerk posts. Willing and eligible candidates can apply for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2020 by September 23, 2020.

There are 11 banks participating in the recruitment process. They are Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.

Click here to get the details on IBPS clerk recruitment 2020: https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/DetailedAdvtCRPClerksX.pdf

IBPS clerk recruitment 2020: Important dates

The preliminary exam will be conducted in online mode of December 5, 12 and 13. The result will be released on December 31. The main exam will be held on January 24, 2021. The provisional allotment will be made on April 1 next year.

IBPS clerk recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Those applying should be not less than 20 years and more than 28 years of age as on September 1, 2020. There is relaxation in upper age limit for applicants belonging to reserved categories.

The prelims will be of 100 marks and will have three sections - English Language of 30 marks and Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability of 35 marks each. Candidates will get a consolidated time of 60 minutes to answer the exam.

IBPS clerk recruitment 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ticker link that mentions, "Apply Online for Common Recruitment Process for Clerks-X (CRP Clerks-X)"

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to click on new registration

Step 4: Key in all the necessary details to register

Step 5: Now, log in with the registration number and password generated

Step 6: Fill in the application form, upload scan copy of photograph, signature and other relevant documents in the prescribed format

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

Here's the direct link to register: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpcl10aug20/