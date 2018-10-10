English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IBPS Clerks 2018 Last Date Today, 7275 Jobs, Graduates Must Apply Now!
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 28 years as on 1st September 2018 (age relaxation rules given in official advertisement).
Image for representation.
Loading...
IBPS Clerks 2018 Recruitment application process comes to a wrap today i.e. 10th October 2018 at 11:59pm. Candidates aspiring to pursue a career in Banking industry must apply now for this recruitment drive through which the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) aims to fill 7275 Clerk posts under Common Recruitment Process (CWE Clerk VIII) in the participating banks.
Graduates (in any stream) with working Computer Knowledge and English as one of the subjects at SSC/ HSC/ Intermediate/ Graduation level are eligible to apply for IBPS Clerks 2018 Recruitment. The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 28 years as on 1st September 2018 (age relaxation rules given in official advertisement). The application window will close at 11:59pm tonight; therefore, interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply now to avoid last minute rush:
How to apply for IBPS Clerk 2018 Recruitment?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.ibps.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘CRP Clerical’ given on the left sidebar,
Step 3 – Click on ‘Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre VIII’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here to Apply Online for Common Recruitment Process for Clerks VIII (CRP Clerks-VIII)’
Step 5 – Click on ‘Click here for New Registration’ to register yourself
Step 6 – Enter Registration Number, Password and Security Code to login to your profile
Step 7 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and print your application for further reference
Direct Link - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpclk8sep18/
IBPS Clerk 2018 - Important Dates:
Online Application Process Ends: 10th October, 2018
Application Fees Payment: 18th September, 2018 to 10th October, 2018
Download of Pre-Exam Training Call Letters: November 2018
Download of Preliminary Exam Call Letters: November 2018
Pre-Exam Training: 26th November to 1st December, 2018
Preliminary Exam Dates: 8th, 9th, 15th & 16th December, 2018
Result of Preliminary Exam: December 2018/January 2019
Main Examination Date: 20th January 2019
Provisional Allotment: April 2019
Official Advertisement:
https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/Detailed_Advt_CRP_Clerks_8_1.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection process will be carried out in two phases viz Online Preliminary examination and Main examination.
Graduates (in any stream) with working Computer Knowledge and English as one of the subjects at SSC/ HSC/ Intermediate/ Graduation level are eligible to apply for IBPS Clerks 2018 Recruitment. The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 28 years as on 1st September 2018 (age relaxation rules given in official advertisement). The application window will close at 11:59pm tonight; therefore, interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply now to avoid last minute rush:
How to apply for IBPS Clerk 2018 Recruitment?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.ibps.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘CRP Clerical’ given on the left sidebar,
Step 3 – Click on ‘Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre VIII’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here to Apply Online for Common Recruitment Process for Clerks VIII (CRP Clerks-VIII)’
Step 5 – Click on ‘Click here for New Registration’ to register yourself
Step 6 – Enter Registration Number, Password and Security Code to login to your profile
Step 7 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and print your application for further reference
Direct Link - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpclk8sep18/
IBPS Clerk 2018 - Important Dates:
Online Application Process Ends: 10th October, 2018
Application Fees Payment: 18th September, 2018 to 10th October, 2018
Download of Pre-Exam Training Call Letters: November 2018
Download of Preliminary Exam Call Letters: November 2018
Pre-Exam Training: 26th November to 1st December, 2018
Preliminary Exam Dates: 8th, 9th, 15th & 16th December, 2018
Result of Preliminary Exam: December 2018/January 2019
Main Examination Date: 20th January 2019
Provisional Allotment: April 2019
Official Advertisement:
https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/Detailed_Advt_CRP_Clerks_8_1.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection process will be carried out in two phases viz Online Preliminary examination and Main examination.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba See Off Jaipur Pink Panthers in Humdinger
- Imran Khan on Vikas Bahl: Everyone in the Industry Knew About Him
- WhatsApp To Put Advertisements In 'Status' Feature For Android
- This School In Odisha Has Been Operating From A Hut for the Past Fifteen Years
- Gold for Archer Harvinder Singh at Asian Para Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...