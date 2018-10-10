IBPS Clerks 2018 Last Date Today, 7275 Jobs, Graduates Must Apply Now!

IBPS Clerks 2018 Recruitment application process comes to a wrap today i.e. 10th October 2018 at 11:59pm. Candidates aspiring to pursue a career in Banking industry must apply now for this recruitment drive through which the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) aims to fill 7275 Clerk posts under Common Recruitment Process (CWE Clerk VIII) in the participating banks.Graduates (in any stream) with working Computer Knowledge and English as one of the subjects at SSC/ HSC/ Intermediate/ Graduation level are eligible to apply for IBPS Clerks 2018 Recruitment. The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 28 years as on 1st September 2018 (age relaxation rules given in official advertisement). The application window will close at 11:59pm tonight; therefore, interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply now to avoid last minute rush:How to apply for IBPS Clerk 2018 Recruitment?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.ibps.inStep 2 – Click on ‘CRP Clerical’ given on the left sidebar,Step 3 – Click on ‘Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre VIII’Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here to Apply Online for Common Recruitment Process for Clerks VIII (CRP Clerks-VIII)’Step 5 – Click on ‘Click here for New Registration’ to register yourselfStep 6 – Enter Registration Number, Password and Security Code to login to your profileStep 7 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and print your application for further referenceOnline Application Process Ends: 10th October, 2018Application Fees Payment: 18th September, 2018 to 10th October, 2018Download of Pre-Exam Training Call Letters: November 2018Download of Preliminary Exam Call Letters: November 2018Pre-Exam Training: 26th November to 1st December, 2018Preliminary Exam Dates: 8th, 9th, 15th & 16th December, 2018Result of Preliminary Exam: December 2018/January 2019Main Examination Date: 20th January 2019Provisional Allotment: April 2019https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/Detailed_Advt_CRP_Clerks_8_1.pdfThe selection process will be carried out in two phases viz Online Preliminary examination and Main examination.