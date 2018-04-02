English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IBPS CRP Clerks VII Main Results Declared at ibps.in, Check Now
The Institute had organised the Main examination on 21st January 2018, earlier this year for the candidates who had qualified the preliminary examination of CRP Clerks VII.
IBPS CRP Clerks VII Main Results have been declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its official website – ibps.in. IBPS aims to fill over 7000 vacancies for the post of clerk in various participating banks. The Institute had organised the Main examination on 21st January 2018, earlier this year for the candidates who had qualified the preliminary examination of CRP Clerks VII. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download their result now:
How to download IBPS Clerk Main Results CRP Clerks VII?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.ibps.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Click here to View your Result of Main Examination for CRP Clerks-VII’
Step 3 – Click on the url that reads, ‘Click here to View your Result of Main Examination for CRP Clerks-VII’
Step 4 – Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number, Date of Birth, Captcha code, and click on Login
Step 5 – Download your Result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/crpclk7sep17/rescme7oea_apr18/login.php?appid=9b6cf6b6b4c98b1419533c2cda1944c3
Candidates are required to download their result on or before 1st May 2018 from the above mentioned url. As per the official notice pertaining to the CRP Clerks VII result, ‘Provisional allotment under CWE Clerks-VII has been done based on the state-wise and category-wise vacancies for 2018-19 for clerical cadre as furnished by the Participating Organisations (details vide Annexure A) subject to availability.’
