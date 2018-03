IBPS CRP SPL VII 2018 Scorecard Released at ibps.in, Download Now!

IBPS CRP SPL VII 2018 Scorecard of candidates shortlisted for Specialist Officers Interview has been released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website of ibps.in The Scorecards will be available for download till 31st March 2018. Candidates can download the same from the official website by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ibps.in/ Step 2 – Click on the ‘IBPS CRP SPL VII 2018 Scorecard’ notificationStep 3 – Enter your Registration number/Roll number, Password and captcha code to LoginStep 4 – Download your scorecard and take a printout for further referenceIBPS had organized the Mains examination on 28th January, earlier this year for candidates who had applied for the post of Specialist Officers viz agriculture field officer, rajbhasha adhikari, law officer and HR/personnel officer. Candidates who have cleared the same will now be interviewed and candidates will need to score minimum 40% to qualify the same (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates).The final score will be arrived at on the basis of total scores obtained in Main examination and the Interview taken in 80:20 ratio respectively.