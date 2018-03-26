GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released IBPS CRP SPL VII 2018 Scorecard of candidates shortlisted for Specialist Officers Interview on its official website ibps.in.

Updated:March 26, 2018, 5:18 PM IST
IBPS CRP SPL VII 2018 Scorecard Released at ibps.in, Download Now!
The Scorecards will be available for download till 31st March 2018. (IBPS logo/File photo)
IBPS CRP SPL VII 2018 Scorecard of candidates shortlisted for Specialist Officers Interview has been released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website of ibps.in.

The Scorecards will be available for download till 31st March 2018. Candidates can download the same from the official website by following the instructions given below:

How to download IBPS CRP SPL VII 2018 Scorecard?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ibps.in/
Step 2 – Click on the ‘IBPS CRP SPL VII 2018 Scorecard’ notification
Step 3 – Enter your Registration number/Roll number, Password and captcha code to Login
Step 4 – Download your scorecard and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/crpspl7nov17/resscspl7a_mar18/login.php?appid=c4ddb3fcdd946d743f05f93f81ab25e1

IBPS had organized the Mains examination on 28th January, earlier this year for candidates who had applied for the post of Specialist Officers viz agriculture field officer, rajbhasha adhikari, law officer and HR/personnel officer. Candidates who have cleared the same will now be interviewed and candidates will need to score minimum 40% to qualify the same (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates).

The final score will be arrived at on the basis of total scores obtained in Main examination and the Interview taken in 80:20 ratio respectively.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
