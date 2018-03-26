English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IBPS CRP SPL VII 2018 Scorecard Released at ibps.in, Download Now!
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released IBPS CRP SPL VII 2018 Scorecard of candidates shortlisted for Specialist Officers Interview on its official website ibps.in.
The Scorecards will be available for download till 31st March 2018. (IBPS logo/File photo)
IBPS CRP SPL VII 2018 Scorecard of candidates shortlisted for Specialist Officers Interview has been released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website of ibps.in.
The Scorecards will be available for download till 31st March 2018. Candidates can download the same from the official website by following the instructions given below:
How to download IBPS CRP SPL VII 2018 Scorecard?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ibps.in/
Step 2 – Click on the ‘IBPS CRP SPL VII 2018 Scorecard’ notification
Step 3 – Enter your Registration number/Roll number, Password and captcha code to Login
Step 4 – Download your scorecard and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/crpspl7nov17/resscspl7a_mar18/login.php?appid=c4ddb3fcdd946d743f05f93f81ab25e1
IBPS had organized the Mains examination on 28th January, earlier this year for candidates who had applied for the post of Specialist Officers viz agriculture field officer, rajbhasha adhikari, law officer and HR/personnel officer. Candidates who have cleared the same will now be interviewed and candidates will need to score minimum 40% to qualify the same (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates).
The final score will be arrived at on the basis of total scores obtained in Main examination and the Interview taken in 80:20 ratio respectively.
Also Watch
The Scorecards will be available for download till 31st March 2018. Candidates can download the same from the official website by following the instructions given below:
How to download IBPS CRP SPL VII 2018 Scorecard?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ibps.in/
Step 2 – Click on the ‘IBPS CRP SPL VII 2018 Scorecard’ notification
Step 3 – Enter your Registration number/Roll number, Password and captcha code to Login
Step 4 – Download your scorecard and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/crpspl7nov17/resscspl7a_mar18/login.php?appid=c4ddb3fcdd946d743f05f93f81ab25e1
IBPS had organized the Mains examination on 28th January, earlier this year for candidates who had applied for the post of Specialist Officers viz agriculture field officer, rajbhasha adhikari, law officer and HR/personnel officer. Candidates who have cleared the same will now be interviewed and candidates will need to score minimum 40% to qualify the same (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates).
The final score will be arrived at on the basis of total scores obtained in Main examination and the Interview taken in 80:20 ratio respectively.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ball Tampering Controversy: Cameron Bancroft Allegedly Caught Pouring Sugar in Pocket
- Jeff Thomson Demands Life Bans for Steve Smith and 'Leadership Group'
- Ball Tampering Controversy: When Smith Decided Cheating Was Okay
- Akshay Kumar Turns Rickshaw Driver For Twinkle Khanna, See Photo
- Sanyukta Kaza On Netflix's Love Per Square Foot and Editing For Digital Platforms