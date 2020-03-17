IBPS PO Main Score Card Released at ibps.in, Check Via Direct Link Here

IBPS PO Main Exam Score Card | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS released the scorecards on Tuesday, March 17. The IBPS, which is the national level banking jobs recruitment agency, released the scorecard on the official website at ibps.in.

The IBPS PO or Probationary Officer main exam was conducted in November last year and the results were announced in January this year. All those who appeared for the main exam November 31, 2019 may also check their scores through this direct link.

Those who were cleared the mains were called for an interview, the final phase of selection of IBPS PO. The scores will be available online on the official website of the Institute till March 31.

IBPS called for applications to fill in 4,336 vacancies have to be filled across the country.

The provisional allotment for PO posts would be completed by April 2020.

The IBPS would conduct the preliminary exam for PO selection for the recruitment year 2020-21 in October.

This year, IBPS would conduct the 10th successive edition of PO recruitment and the preliminary exam will be held 9 days earlier than it was held last year.

The IBPS PO 2020 notification is expected to be released in July-August. Last year the notice was released on August 7 and the prelims was held on October 12, 13, 19 and 20. IBPS PO 2020 details will be notified at ibps.in.

