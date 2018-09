IBPS PO Pre-Exam Training Call Letter Out on ibps.in, Training Begins 1st October 2018

IBPS PO Pre-Exam Training Call Letter has been released on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) - ibps.in, for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Minority Communities.IBPS had invited applications last month to fill 4,102 vacancies for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee posts in the participating banks. The Preliminary Examination for IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2018 is scheduled to be conducted in Online mode on 13th, 14th, 20th and 21st October 2018, next month, and candidates from the aforesaid category can appear for Pre-Exam Training from 1st to 7th October 2018 as per date, venue and time allotted to them (as given on the Pre-Exam Training Call Letter).Eligible candidates can follow the instructions below to download IBPS PO/MT Pre-Exam Training Call Letter 2018 on or before 7th October 2018:How to download IBPS PO/MT Pre-Exam Training Call Letter 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ibps.in/Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Click here to download Your Pre-Exam Training Call Letter for CRP - PO/ MT – VIII’Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code and LoginStep 4 – Download your Call Letter and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/ibpsot8aug18/clpea_sep18/login.php?appid=a61eaeb9b4c11475a18b6a555302c007