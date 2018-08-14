IBPS PO Preliminary Exams Registration 2018 begins at ibps.in, Register Now

IBPS PO Preliminary Exams Registration 2018 has begun today i.e. 14th August 2018 by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its official website - ibps.in. IBPS aims to fill 4102 vacancies and the Preliminary examination for the common recruitment process for the selection of personnel for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee posts is scheduled to be conducted in October 2018.The dates of the examination are 13th October, 14th October, 20th October and 21st October 2018.Interested candidates must apply online on or before 4th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for IBPS PO Preliminary Exams 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ibps.in/Step 2 – Click on link ‘Click here to apply online for Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee 8 (CRP PO/ MT-8)’ on the home pageStep 3 – Register yourself firstStep 4 – Fill the form and click on Save and NextStep 5 – Login with required credentials and click on SubmitStep 6 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/ibpsot8aug18/basic_details.phpDirect Link for Login - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/ibpsot8aug18/Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.Applicants can read the official advertisement at the below mentioned url:http://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/CWE_PO_MPS_VIII.pdfAge Limit:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 30 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and an Interview.Application Fee:Unreserved Category – Rs.600SC/ST/PWD candidates – Rs.100Important Dates:Last date to submit online application – 4th September 2018Download of call letters for Preliminary online examination – October 2018Date of Preliminary Online Examination – 13th October, 14th October, 20th October and 21st October 2018Result of Preliminary Online Examination – October or November 2018Download of Call letter for Main Online exam – November 2018Date of Main Online examination – 18th November 2018Result Declaration of Main Online exam – December 2018Download of call letters for interview – January 2019Conduct of interview – January/February 2019Provisional Allotment – April 2019