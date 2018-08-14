English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IBPS PO Preliminary Exams Registration 2018 begins at ibps.in, Register Now
The dates of the examination are 13th October, 14th October, 20th October and 21st October 2018.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
IBPS PO Preliminary Exams Registration 2018 has begun today i.e. 14th August 2018 by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its official website - ibps.in. IBPS aims to fill 4102 vacancies and the Preliminary examination for the common recruitment process for the selection of personnel for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee posts is scheduled to be conducted in October 2018.
