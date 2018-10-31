GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IBPS PO Preliminary Result 2018 Announced on ibps.in. Here's How to Check

Earlier, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection had notified that the IBPS PO Preliminary Result 2018 would be declared on October 30 (Tuesday). However, new reports suggest that the IBPS PO Preliminary Result 2018 would be declared on October 31 (Wednesday).

News18.com

Updated:October 31, 2018, 12:15 PM IST
IBPS PO Preliminary Result 2018 Announced on ibps.in. Here's How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
IBPS PO Preliminary Result 2018 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is likely to announce the IBPS PO Preliminary Result 2018 soon. The IBPS PO Preliminary Result 2018 will be declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on it official website at ibps.in.

How to check IBPS PO Prelims result 2018:

Step 1. Visit the official website at ibps.in
Step 2. Click on the tab that reads CRP PO Preliminary examinations 2018
Step 3. Fill in the required details and click on ‘submit’.
Step 4. Download your IBPS PO Prelims result 2018 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Applicants who clear the IBPS PO Prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the IBPS PO mains 2018 that is scheduled for November 18, 2018. Applicants who pass the mains exam will be called for the final Interview.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
