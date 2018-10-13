IBPS PO Prelims 2018 Begin Today, Check 5 Important Instructions Here

IBPS PO Prelims 2018 are scheduled to begin today i.e. 13th October 2018 and will be organized tomorrow i.e. 14th October, and then on next weekend 20th and 21st October 2018 in online mode at various exam centres across the country.IBPS aims to fill 4102 vacancies for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee posts in the participating banks and the selection process will include successive stages viz Preliminary Examination, Mains and Interview.Candidate gearing up to appear for the IBPS PO Preliminary Examination 2018 can check the important instructions below to ensure smooth conduct of examination:1. Carry your e-Call Letter or Admit Card along with a valid photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same as you need to hand over your call letter along with the photocopy of the photo identity proof duly stapled together to the invigilator in the examination hall. Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will not be considered valid for this purpose. Also, affix the same passport size photograph, which you had uploaded during the application process.2. You can bring pencils, eraser and a ball point pen for rough work; however, do not carry any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band etc. Other items like Goggles, Handbags, Hair-pin, Hair-band, Belt, Cap, Any watch/Wrist Watch, Camera, Any metallic item, Any eatable item opened or packed, water bottle, Any other item which could be used for unfair means for hiding communication devices like camera, blue tooth devices etc.3. Avoid wearing ornaments like Ring, Earrings, Nose-pin, Chain/Necklace, Pendants, Badge, brooch etc as the same could be scrutinized.4. Do the rough work only in the sheet provided to you at the examination hall and hand over the rough work sheet to the invigilator at the end of exam.5. Lastly, do not indulge in any unscrupulous activity and use your time prudently to attempt the exam within the stipulated timeline.IBPS PO/MT Main Examination is scheduled for 18th November and Interviews will be organized in January/February 2019, next year for candidates who qualify the Mains. Candidates can check the recruitment schedule for IBPS PO MT CRPVIII 2018 below:Date of Preliminary Online Examination – 13th October, 14th October, 20th October and 21st October 2018Result of Preliminary Online Examination – October or November 2018Download of Call letter for Main Online exam – November 2018Date of Main Online examination – 18th November 2018Result Declaration of Main Online exam – December 2018Download of Call Letters for Interview – January 2019Interviews – January/February 2019Provisional Allotment – April 2019