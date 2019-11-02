IBPS PO Prelims Result 2019 Declared at ibps.in, Mains Exam to be Held on November 30

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2019 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of the preliminary exam held this year for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO)/management trainees. The IBPS PO Prelims Result 2019 was declared by the exam-conducting authority on Friday. All the candidates who have appeared for IBPS-conducted PO Preliminary Examination 2019 can check their result on the official website. The results are available at ibps.in.

The Prelims Exam 2019 for recruitment in IBPS was held through online mode on October 12, 13 and 19 this year. IBPS called for applications to fill in 4,336 vacancies have to be filled across the country. All the selected candidates will be qualifies for IBPS PO Main Exam 2019, which is due to be held on November 30.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2019: Here’s How to Check Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the teaser that reads, ‘Click Here To View Your Result Status for Online Prelims Examination for CRP PO’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window.

Step 4: Log-in using your registration number and password.

Step 5: Your IBPS PO prelims result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a print-out for future reference.

The IBPS Probationary Officer Preliminary Exam is a qualifying nature test, held online. The question paper consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions, divided into three sections. The candidates had to qualify in each of the three sections separately to pass the exam and appear of PO Mains Exams. The admit card for IBPS Main Exam 2019 will be out soon.

