IBPS PO Prelims Score 2018 to be Released Shortly. Click Here
The preliminary examination was earlier conducted on October 13, 14, 20, and 21.
The scores for probationary officers’ examination of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will be released on ibps.in. The result was earlier released on October 31. The qualifying candidates will be appearing for the main examinations, scheduled to be held on November 18. The preliminary examination was earlier conducted on October 13, 14, 20, and 21. The admit cards are out.
How to Check IBPS PO Prelims Score 2018
On the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (ibps.in), click on ‘CRP-PO/MT-VIII-Recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees’ that flashes on the top of homepage. Click on IBPS PO score on the new window. Fill in your registration number, roll number and other credentials.
The score will appear on the screen. Download the scorecard.
