GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

IBPS PO Prelims Score 2018 to be Released Shortly. Click Here

The preliminary examination was earlier conducted on October 13, 14, 20, and 21.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2018, 6:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IBPS PO Prelims Score 2018 to be Released Shortly. Click Here
Image for representation.
Loading...
The scores for probationary officers’ examination of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will be released on ibps.in. The result was earlier released on October 31. The qualifying candidates will be appearing for the main examinations, scheduled to be held on November 18. The preliminary examination was earlier conducted on October 13, 14, 20, and 21. The admit cards are out.

How to Check IBPS PO Prelims Score 2018

On the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (ibps.in), click on ‘CRP-PO/MT-VIII-Recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees’ that flashes on the top of homepage. Click on IBPS PO score on the new window. Fill in your registration number, roll number and other credentials.
The score will appear on the screen. Download the scorecard.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...