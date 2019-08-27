IBPS PO Recruitment 2019: Enrollment Process to End on August 28 at ibps.in
Interested candidates are advised to visit the online portal for enrollment. The IBPS started the application process for IBPS PO Registration 2019 on August 7.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon close the application window for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainee posts. The last date to apply for IBPS PO Registration 2019 is August 28. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is accpeting registration applications for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainee posts on its official website at ibps.in. Interested candidates are advised to visit the online portal for enrollment. The IBPS started the application process for IBPS PO Registration 2019 on August 7. The last date for printing the application form is September 12.
The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the Participating Organisations is tentatively scheduled in October / November 2019.
How to apply for IBPS PO Recruitment 2019 for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainee posts.
Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the scroll which says Common Recruitment Process For Recruitment Of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees
Step 3: Click on New Registration tab
Step 4: Upload all necessary documents
Step 5: Pay the application fee
Step 6: Download the form and Take a printout for further use
IBPS PO Recruitment 2019 Application Fees
The application fees for candidates who belong to general category is Rs 600 while reserved category candidates i.e. SC/ST/PwBD will have to submit Rs 100 as an application fee.
IBPS PO Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates should hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University by the Govt of India.
