IBPS PO/MT Preliminary Exams Registration 2018 ends today at ibps.in, 4102 Jobs, Register Now
IBPS aims to fill 4102 vacancies for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee posts and the selection process includes successive stages viz Preliminary Examination, Mains and Interview.
IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2018 Registration is closing today on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) - ibps.in.
IBPS aims to fill 4102 vacancies for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee posts and the selection process includes successive stages viz Preliminary Examination, Mains and Interview.
The Prelims are scheduled to be conducted in Online mode on 13th, 14th, 20th and 21st October 2018, next month, while Mains are scheduled for 18th November and Interviews will be organized in January/February 2019, next year. The last date to apply online for the Preliminary examination is today and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and register now:
How to apply for IBPS PO Preliminary Exams 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ibps.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Click here to apply online for Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee VIII (CRP PO/ MT-VIII)’ or Click on CRP PO/MT from left sidebar
Step 3 – Click on CRP/PO/MT VIII and follow the online application link
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Login with required credentials and click on Submit
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/ibpsot8aug18/
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University/Institution.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/CWE_PO_MPS_VIII.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 30 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and an Interview.
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.600
SC/ST/PWD candidates – Rs.100
Important Dates:
Last date to submit online application – 4th September 2018
Download of Call Letters for Preliminary Examination – October 2018
Date of Preliminary Online Examination – 13th October, 14th October, 20th October and 21st October 2018
Result of Preliminary Online Examination – October or November 2018
Download of Call letter for Main Online exam – November 2018
Date of Main Online examination – 18th November 2018
Result Declaration of Main Online exam – December 2018
Download of Call Letters for Interview – January 2019
Interviews – January/February 2019
Provisional Allotment – April 2019
