IBPS Preliminary Exam Call Letter 2018 Out, Exam Begins October 13
IBPS aims to fill 4102 vacancies for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee posts via this recruitment drive for which it is scheduled to organize the Preliminary Examination on 13, 14, 20 and 21 October 2018.
IBPS Preliminary Exam Call Letter 2018 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website - ibps.in.
IBPS aims to fill 4102 vacancies for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee posts via this recruitment drive for which it is scheduled to organize the Preliminary Examination on 13, 14, 20 and 21 October 2018, next month. Candidates who have registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Call Letter on or before October 14, 2018:
How to download IBPS Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP PO/MT-VIII:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ibps.in/
Step 2 – Click on the latest notification that reads, ‘Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP PO/MT-VIII’
Step 3 – Again click on the notification at the top related to Preliminary Exam Call Letter
Step 4 – Select Language, Enter your Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY), Captcha Code and click on Login
Step 5 – Download your Call Letter and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/ibpsot8aug18/clpoea_sep18/login.php appid=78af7ec0bfedb7be9ca61a3ae6877dba
Meanwhile, IBPS is scheduled to organize the Pre-Exam Training from October 1 to 7 for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Minority Communities. Eligible candidates can download their IBPS PO/MT Pre-Exam Training Call Letter 2018 on or before October 7, 2018 from the below mentioned url:
http://ibps.sifyitest.com/ibpsot8aug18/clpea_sep18/login.php?appid=a61eaeb9b4c11475a18b6a555302c007
