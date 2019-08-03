IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) Exam 2019: Recruitment, Eligibility Details at ibps.in

IBPS PO 2019| Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for recruitment of 4,336 Probationary Officers. Graduates are encouraged to apply for the IBPS PO posts.

The IBPS PO 2019 will begin their registration process on August 7. The OBPS will select Probationary Officers on the basis of a two-tier exam — preliminary and an interview, which will take place during October and November.

Candidates can access the IBPS PO 2019 exam dates here. The IBPS PO syllabus can be accessed here.

IBPS provisional allotment process will be complete by April 2020.

For the first time, IBPS PO will recruit with reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS). Eligible candidates for the position of Probationary Officers should age between 20 and 30 years. Those from reserved categories should read the official notification on relaxation of age norms.

Pre examination training for a limited number of Probationary Officer candidates of Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities will also be held by IBPS. Candidates can register for it by filling a consent form online. Training is free of cost, but expenses of lodging and travelling will have to be incurred by the candidates

