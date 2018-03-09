English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IBPS Recruitment 2018 CWE RRB VI Final Allotment Lists Released at ibps.in, Check Now
Candidates who had appeared for the interviews under CWE RRB VI for Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II, Officer Scale III or Office Assistant can download the final list of provisional allotment from the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) aims to fill 15,337 vacancies via this recruitment drive.
IBPS CWE Recruitment 2018 Final Allotment Lists for Probationary Officers Scale I,II,III and Office Assistants for CRP-Regional Rural Bank (Gramin Bank) CWE-VI Recruitment 2017 have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel on its official website – ibps.in.
IBPS aims to fill 15,337 vacancies via this recruitment drive. Candidates who had appeared for the interviews under CWE RRB VI for Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II, Officer Scale III or Office Assistant can download the final list of provisional allotment from the official website by following the instructions given below:
How to check IBPS CWE Recruitment 2018 Final Allotment Result:
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://www.ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the notification flashing on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the url that reads, 'Click here to view List of candidate's provisionally allotted under CWE RRB VI – Office Assistants' or for Officer Scale I, II or III
Step 4: Select your State
Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link: http://www.ibps.in/crp-rrb-vi/
