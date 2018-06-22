English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IBPS Research Associate and Deputy Manager Exam 2018 Call Letter Released at ibps.in, Download Now
IBPS Research Associate and Deputy Manager Exam 2018 Call Letter has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
IBPS Research Associate and Deputy Manager Exam 2018 Call Letter has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website – ibps.in.
IBPS is scheduled to organize the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) based test for the Recruitment of Research Associate & Deputy Manager (Accounts) on 30th June 2018, this month. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Call Letter now:
How to download IBPS Research Associate and Deputy Manager Exam 2018 Call Letter?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://ibps.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click here to Download Your Online Exam Call Letter for the Post of Research Associate / Deputy Manager (Accounts)’
Step 3 – On the next page, again click on ‘Click here to Download Your Online Exam Call Letter for the Post of Research Associate / Deputy Manager (Accounts)’
Step 4 – Enter your Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY), Captcha Code, and Login
Step 5 – Download your Call Letter and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/ibpsraljun18/cloea_jun18/login.php?appid=1ecad7ab4870bbe7e44cf0317ca2c851
The Call Letters will be available on the above mentioned url till 30th June 2018. Candidates must carry their Call Letters on the exam day to get a hassle free entry in the examination hall.
