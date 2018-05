IBPS Research Associate Call Letter Released at ibps.in, Download Now

IBPS Research Associate Call Letters have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website – ibps.in IBPS had organized the online examination for the recruitment of Research Associates in January 2018, earlier this year. Candidates who had qualified the online examination and were shortlisted for the Interview round can now follow the instructions below and download their Interview Call Letter on or before 24May 2018:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ibps.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Click here to download Your Call Letter for Selection Process for the post of Research Associate’Step 3 – Enter your Registration/Roll Number, Password/Date of Birth, captcha code and LoginStep 4 – Download your Call Letter and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/ibpsratjan18/clinta_may18/login.php?appid=1b6b9fe4fc10867530bac9200e37e11d Candidates must know that the further Selection Process may include Item Writing, Group Exercises, Interview, etc. The date, time and interview venue will be listed on the Call Letter and candidates must read all instructions to comply with the same during the selection process.