English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Powered by
IBPS Research Associate Call Letter Released at ibps.in, Download Now
The date, time and interview venue will be listed on the Call Letter and candidates must read all instructions to comply with the same during the selection process.
The date, time and interview venue will be listed on the Call Letter and candidates must read all instructions to comply with the same during the selection process.
IBPS Research Associate Call Letters have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website – ibps.in.
IBPS had organized the online examination for the recruitment of Research Associates in January 2018, earlier this year. Candidates who had qualified the online examination and were shortlisted for the Interview round can now follow the instructions below and download their Interview Call Letter on or before 24th May 2018:
How to download IBPS Research Associate Call Letter?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ibps.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click here to download Your Call Letter for Selection Process for the post of Research Associate’
Step 3 – Enter your Registration/Roll Number, Password/Date of Birth, captcha code and Login
Step 4 – Download your Call Letter and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/ibpsratjan18/clinta_may18/login.php?appid=1b6b9fe4fc10867530bac9200e37e11d
Candidates must know that the further Selection Process may include Item Writing, Group Exercises, Interview, etc. The date, time and interview venue will be listed on the Call Letter and candidates must read all instructions to comply with the same during the selection process.
Also Watch
IBPS had organized the online examination for the recruitment of Research Associates in January 2018, earlier this year. Candidates who had qualified the online examination and were shortlisted for the Interview round can now follow the instructions below and download their Interview Call Letter on or before 24th May 2018:
How to download IBPS Research Associate Call Letter?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ibps.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click here to download Your Call Letter for Selection Process for the post of Research Associate’
Step 3 – Enter your Registration/Roll Number, Password/Date of Birth, captcha code and Login
Step 4 – Download your Call Letter and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/ibpsratjan18/clinta_may18/login.php?appid=1b6b9fe4fc10867530bac9200e37e11d
Candidates must know that the further Selection Process may include Item Writing, Group Exercises, Interview, etc. The date, time and interview venue will be listed on the Call Letter and candidates must read all instructions to comply with the same during the selection process.
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple Watch Saves 76 Year-Old Man's Life With Its Heart Rate Alert
- When Amitabh Bachchan Failed to Understand Avengers: Infinity War
- Cannes Film Festival: Rasika Dugal Stands up for Metoo Movement Alongside Salma Hayek, Cate Blanchett
- IPL 2018: Punjab Aim to Return to Winning Ways Against Bangalore
- Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son