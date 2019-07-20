Take the pledge to vote

IBPS RRB 2019: Admit Card for Scale 1 Posts Released at ibps.in, Check How to Download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the admit card for the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) group A officers scale 1 examination at its official website ibps.in.

Updated:July 20, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
IBPS RRB 2019: Admit Card for Scale 1 Posts Released at ibps.in, Check How to Download
Image for representation.
IBPS Scale 1 Admit Card | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the admit card for the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) group A officers scale 1 examination at its official website ibps.in. The IBPS will conduct recruitment exams on August 3, 4 and 11 for 3,381 vacancies for the Officer Scale I post.

The exam, which will be conducted in Hindi and English, will have 80 questions to solve within 45 minutes. After clearing the exam, the candidates will be eligible for the Mains and an interview round.

IBPS group A officer admit card: How to download

The candidates should follow the below given steps to be able to download the admit card for the IBPS RRB Scale 1 Officer recruitment exam.

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: The option to download the admit card will appear

Step 6: Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

The official notification further informed that the IBPS RRB Mains will be conducted on September 22. Followin this, an interview round will be held for the selected candidates. The in-hand salary for the new recruits under officer scale-I will range between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 and they will also avail additional allowances.

