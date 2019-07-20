IBPS RRB 2019: Admit Card for Scale 1 Posts Released at ibps.in, Check How to Download
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the admit card for the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) group A officers scale 1 examination at its official website ibps.in.
Image for representation.
IBPS Scale 1 Admit Card | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the admit card for the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) group A officers scale 1 examination at its official website ibps.in. The IBPS will conduct recruitment exams on August 3, 4 and 11 for 3,381 vacancies for the Officer Scale I post.
The exam, which will be conducted in Hindi and English, will have 80 questions to solve within 45 minutes. After clearing the exam, the candidates will be eligible for the Mains and an interview round.
IBPS group A officer admit card: How to download
The candidates should follow the below given steps to be able to download the admit card for the IBPS RRB Scale 1 Officer recruitment exam.
Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the scrolling link on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: The option to download the admit card will appear
Step 6: Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
The official notification further informed that the IBPS RRB Mains will be conducted on September 22. Followin this, an interview round will be held for the selected candidates. The in-hand salary for the new recruits under officer scale-I will range between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 and they will also avail additional allowances.
Also Watch
-
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Caught On Camera: Woman Throws Newborn Baby Girl In Drain, Dogs Rescue Her
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
- WWE Star Triple H Has a Special Gift for the Cricket World Cup Winning Team England
- India A Slump to Narrow Defeat Against West Indies A in Fourth Unofficial ODI
- Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Users Consume More Data Per Month as Jio Overtakes Airtel
- Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Step Out for Dinner Date Amid Breakup Rumours, See Pics