IBPS RRB 2019 Prelim Exam Will Begin from Today; Here's Everything You Need to Know
The exam will fill up 8,400 posts at various Regional Rural Bank’s in the country.
(Image: News18.com)
IBPS RRB 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will hold IBPS Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Prelims exam from August 3. The recruitment drive will further go on till August 25, 2019. For Officer Scale 1 post, IBPS RRB 2019 Prelims will be held on August 3, 4 and 11. IBPS RRB prelims for the post of Office Assistant will be conducted on August 17, 18 and 25. However, since this is a competitive examination, passing the exam alone is not sufficient. Candidates will have to obtain high ranks in the order of merit to be eligibile for selection process. The exam will fill up 8,400 posts at various RRB’s in the country.
Here's all you need to know about IBPS RRB 2019
IBPS RRB 2019 Prelims exam pattern
There will be a total of 80 questions which will be asked in IBPS RRB prelims. The online examination will comprise of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) as stated below:
Reasoning: 40 marks
Numerical ability: 40 marks
Note: 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.
Candidates have to obtain minimum cut-off marks in both the tests. An adequate number of candidates in each category will be shortlisted for online IBPS RRB main examination.
Steps to download IBPS RRB 2019 admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the link to download preliminary exam call letter for CRP RRBs-VIII officers scale I
Step 3: Enter your registration number and password at the login page
Step 4: Enter the captcha
Step 5: Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen
