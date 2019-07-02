IBPS RRB 2019 Recruitment: Apply for RRB Officer, Office Assistant at ibps.in, Check Direct Links Here

IBPS RRB 2019 Recruitment | The online application process for IBPS RRB 2019 recruitment for posts of Group ‘A’ Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group ‘B’ Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will end on July 4. The RRB 2019 Officer application form, RRB 2019 Office Assistant application form can be filled at the exam convener Institute of Banking Personnel Selection’s official website ibps.in. The direct URLs for registering and filling RRB 2019 application forms: RRB 2019 Officer post and Office Assistant post

It has to be noted that online editing of forms and fee payments will close on July 4. Candidates can read the official circular for IBPS RRB 2019 recruitment by clicking here www.ibps.in. Graduates are eligible to apply for different posts advertised by the IBPS RRB 2019 Recruitment and more detailed eligibility criteria can be read from the circular.

IBPS RRB 2019 Recruitment: How to apply for RRB Officer, Office Assistant Posts

The application fee for RRB Officer Post(SC/ST/PWBD candidates) is Rs 100 and while for all others the fee is Rs 600.

The application fee for RRB Office Assistant Post (SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates) is Rs. 100. Candidates from all other categories have to pay Rs 600.

How to fill the IBPS RRB Officer, Office Assistant Application Form

Step 1- Visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS): ibps.in or click on the direct URLs

Step 2- On homepage, registration link for respective posts are given, click on the desired one and create your registration number and password

Step 3- Enter the required details

Step 4- Upload your scanned photo, signature and thumb impression and pay the application fee

Step 5- Submit the application form and take printout for future reference

The selection will be made through preliminary and main examinations.