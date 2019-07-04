IBPS RRB 2019 Recruitment: Last Date to Apply for RRB Officer, Office Assistant at ibps.in, Direct Links Here
The last date to apply for RRB 2019 Officer and RRB Office Assistant released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in is today.
(Image: News18.com)
IBPS RRB 2019 Recruitment | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close the application form filling process for Group ‘A’ Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group ‘B’ Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts today, July 4. The RRB 2019 Officer application form, RRB 2019 Office Assistant application form is available on the IBPS’s official website ibps.in.
The form fee is Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates, while other category candidates have to pay Rs 600. The fee payment can also be done by July 4. As today, i.e. July 4 is the last day to apply for IBPS RRB 2019 recruitment, here we have listed steps involved in filling RRB Officer, Office Assistant application form-
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019: Steps to fill-in RRB 2019 Officer Application Form, RRB 2019 Office Assistant Application Form
Step 1- Visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS): ibps.in or click on the direct URLs
RRB 2019 Officer Application Form - Direct Link
RRB 2019 Office Assistant Application Form: Direct Link
Step 2- On the homepage, registration link for respective posts are given, click on the desired one and create your registration number and password
Step 3- Enter the required personal, educational and work details
Step 4- Upload your scanned photo, signature and thumb impression and pay the application fee
Step 5- Submit the RRB 2019 recruitment application form and take a printout for future reference.
Also Watch
-
After Much Ado, Rahul Gandhi Officially Resigns
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Paint NYC Neon, Kapoor Asks Who Wore The Colour Better
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rayudu Owes Himself Chance to be His Own Light
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rahul Sings Praise of Rohit on Chahal TV
- MG Hector SUV: Warranty, Accessories, Maintenance Packages Explained
- Charulata Patel | Meet The Fan Who Has Floored Anand Mahindra & Virat Kohli
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s