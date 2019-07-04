Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IBPS RRB 2019 Recruitment: Last Date to Apply for RRB Officer, Office Assistant at ibps.in, Direct Links Here

The last date to apply for RRB 2019 Officer and RRB Office Assistant released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in is today.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 4, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
IBPS RRB 2019 Recruitment: Last Date to Apply for RRB Officer, Office Assistant at ibps.in, Direct Links Here
(Image: News18.com)
IBPS RRB 2019 Recruitment | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close the application form filling process for Group ‘A’ Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group ‘B’ Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts today, July 4. The RRB 2019 Officer application form, RRB 2019 Office Assistant application form is available on the IBPS’s official website ibps.in.

The form fee is Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates, while other category candidates have to pay Rs 600. The fee payment can also be done by July 4. As today, i.e. July 4 is the last day to apply for IBPS RRB 2019 recruitment, here we have listed steps involved in filling RRB Officer, Office Assistant application form-

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019: Steps to fill-in RRB 2019 Officer Application Form, RRB 2019 Office Assistant Application Form

Step 1- Visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS): ibps.in or click on the direct URLs

RRB 2019 Officer Application Form - Direct Link

RRB 2019 Office Assistant Application Form: Direct Link

Step 2- On the homepage, registration link for respective posts are given, click on the desired one and create your registration number and password

Step 3- Enter the required personal, educational and work details

Step 4- Upload your scanned photo, signature and thumb impression and pay the application fee

Step 5- Submit the RRB 2019 recruitment application form and take a printout for future reference.



