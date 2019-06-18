IBPS RRB 2019 Recruitment: Online Applications to Begin Today at ibps.in. Last Date July 4

IBPS RRB 2019 Recruitment | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has invited candidates to apply for IBPS RRB Exam 2019. The online registration process for the IBPS began from June 18, 2019, onwards. The application forms are available on the official website ibps.in.

The candidates who are interested in applying for the posts can visit the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection’s official website. The application process will end on July 4. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will pick candidates for both Officer Scale posts and Office Assistant posts. The selection will take place on the basis of two online exams and interview. The interviews will be conducted for Officer Scale posts only.

The IBPS RRB 2019 will recruit Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I, II and III post. Candidates who have to apply for the post should have completed their graduation. The age limit for these posts is different from each other.

IBPS RRB Exam 2019: How to Apply

Candidates are asked to follow these simple steps to apply for the job vacancy.

• Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in

• Look for a tab which says Click here to online apply for IBPS RRB Exam 2019

• First time users are advised to register

• Please should the candidates should note down the Provisional registration number and 16-digit password. Further, the candidates will receive an Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

• Now, upload the necessary documents

• Fill in all the required details carefully in the IBPS RRB Exam 2019 application form at the appropriate places very carefully and click on the “FINAL SUBMIT”

• Make the payment via required payment gateways

• Click on submit.

Application Fee / Intimation Charges

Application Fees/ Intimation Charges (Online payment from 18.06.2019 to 04.07.2019 both dates inclusive)

Officer (Scale I, II & III)

- Rs.100/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

- Rs.600/- for all others

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

- Rs.100/- for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates.

- Rs.600/- for all others

Bank Transaction charges for Online Payment of fees/ intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate.