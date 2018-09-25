English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IBPS RRB Clerk 2018 Office Assistant Prelims Scores to be live by Evening at ibps.in, Check Direct Link here
IBPS RRB Clerk 2018 Office Assistant Prelims Scores link has been made live by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and the scores will be displayed by evening today on its official website – ibps.in.
IBPS RRB Clerk 2018 Office Assistant Prelims Scores link has been made live by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and the scores will be displayed by evening today on its official website – ibps.in. ‘SCORE DISPLAY WILL START BY LATE EVENING TODAY, reads the official notification. Candidates who had appeared for the IBPS RRB Clerk 2018 Office Assistant Preliminary Examination 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their Scores after 6pm today:
How to check IBPS RRB Clerk 2018 Office Assistant Prelims Scores?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.ibps.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB VII – Office Assistant (Multipurpose)’
Step 3 – Again click on the notification on the next page
Step 4 – Enter your Registration Id and Date of Birth and click on Login
Step 5 – Download your Scores and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7boajun18/res7oasda_sep18/downloadstart.php
IBPS had last week released the Call Letters for IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains 2018 examination which is scheduled to be organized on 7th October 2018. Candidates who have qualified the Preliminary Examination can download their Call Letter from the url given below:
http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7boajun18/cloea_sep18/login.php?appid=c004e157ebf0ed2ea567e99655206a18
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
