IBPS RRB Clerk 2018 Office Assistant Prelims Scores to be live by Evening at ibps.in, Check Direct Link here

Updated:September 25, 2018, 1:36 PM IST
IBPS RRB Clerk 2018 Office Assistant Prelims Scores to be live by Evening at ibps.in, Check Direct Link here
(Image: News18.com)
IBPS RRB Clerk 2018 Office Assistant Prelims Scores link has been made live by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and the scores will be displayed by evening today on its official website – ibps.in. ‘SCORE DISPLAY WILL START BY LATE EVENING TODAY, reads the official notification. Candidates who had appeared for the IBPS RRB Clerk 2018 Office Assistant Preliminary Examination 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their Scores after 6pm today:

How to check IBPS RRB Clerk 2018 Office Assistant Prelims Scores?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.ibps.in

Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB VII – Office Assistant (Multipurpose)’

Step 3 – Again click on the notification on the next page

Step 4 – Enter your Registration Id and Date of Birth and click on Login

Step 5 – Download your Scores and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7boajun18/res7oasda_sep18/downloadstart.php

IBPS had last week released the Call Letters for IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains 2018 examination which is scheduled to be organized on 7th October 2018. Candidates who have qualified the Preliminary Examination can download their Call Letter from the url given below:

http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7boajun18/cloea_sep18/login.php?appid=c004e157ebf0ed2ea567e99655206a18

 
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
