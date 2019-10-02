IBPS RRB Clerk Office Assistant VIII Prelims Result 2019 Released at ibps.in; Direct Link

IBPS RRB Clerk Office Assistant VIII Prelims Result 2019 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the results of CRP VIII Office Assistant examination. Candidates who had appeared for IBPS RRB Clerk Office Assistant VIII Prelims examination can now check their results online at ibps.in.

After the declaration of the results, the candidates who have cleared the IBPS RRB CRP VIII Office Assistant prelims exam will be allowed to appear for its main exam.

The IBPS had conducted the preliminary exam for office assistant from July 27 to August 1, 2019.

How to check IBPS RRB CRP VIII Result:

Step 1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2. Click on the link on the top that reads IBPS CRP VIII office assistant result status

Step 3. Fill in your login credentials

Step 4. Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to download IBPS RRB CRP VIII Result

IBPS RRB CRP VIII Office Assistant Main exam syllabus:

For the post of Office Assistant (Multi-purpose), candidates must qualify the Preliminary Examination to be shortlisted for Main Examination. The candidates will be provisionally allotted on the basis of their scores in the Main exam and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.

