IBPS RRB Clerk Office Assistant VIII Prelims Result 2019 Released at ibps.in; Direct Link
Candidates who had appeared for IBPS RRB Clerk Office Assistant VIII Prelims examination can now check their results online at ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) logo.
IBPS RRB Clerk Office Assistant VIII Prelims Result 2019 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the results of CRP VIII Office Assistant examination. Candidates who had appeared for IBPS RRB Clerk Office Assistant VIII Prelims examination can now check their results online at ibps.in.
After the declaration of the results, the candidates who have cleared the IBPS RRB CRP VIII Office Assistant prelims exam will be allowed to appear for its main exam.
The IBPS had conducted the preliminary exam for office assistant from July 27 to August 1, 2019.
How to check IBPS RRB CRP VIII Result:
Step 1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
Step 2. Click on the link on the top that reads IBPS CRP VIII office assistant result status
Step 3. Fill in your login credentials
Step 4. Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Download and take its print out.
Here’s the direct link to download IBPS RRB CRP VIII Result
IBPS RRB CRP VIII Office Assistant Main exam syllabus:
For the post of Office Assistant (Multi-purpose), candidates must qualify the Preliminary Examination to be shortlisted for Main Examination. The candidates will be provisionally allotted on the basis of their scores in the Main exam and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Muskaan Kataria Lashes Out at Ex-flame Faisal Khan For Cheating on Her Twice
- Joker Star Joaquin Phoenix Reveals He's Never Looked Up a Girl Online Except Rooney Mara
- Roger Federer Asked Desi Fans For Bollywood Movie Recommendations and Twitter Delivered
- 'Drishyam' Fans Have the Same Joke About 2nd October and We are LOLing
- Steve Smith, Eoin Morgan & Chris Gayle Confirm Participation in ‘The Hundred’ Draft