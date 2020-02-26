IBPS RRB Final Results for Office Assistant & Officer Scale I, II & III announced. Check at ibps.in

The IBPS RRB Final Results of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I, II, III Recruitment 2019 have been released on the official website of IBPS at https://ibps.in/. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the exam for provisional allotment in the Regional Rural Banks as Office Assistant (Multipurpose) & Officer Scale I, Scale II & Scale III.

IBPS began the recruitment process for RRB Office Assistant (Multipurpose), and Officer Scale I, II, III in June 2019 to fill around 8, 000 vacancies. IBPS RRB Prelims exam took place in August 2019 and IBPS RRB Mains exam was conducted next month in September 2019. Those, who had qualified the IBPS RRB Prelims and IBPS RRB Mains exam, were eligible to sit for the interview.

IBPS has released the IBPS RRB Final Results based on the score of IBPS RRB Mains exam and interview.

How to check IBPS RRB Final Results

Step 1: Go to official website of IBPS - https://ibps.in/

Step 2: Look for CRP RRB VIII link and click on it.

Step 3: After that, you will be directed to a new page, where you will find link of provisional list for different posts.

Step 4: Upon clicking on the link, you will again be directed to a new page, where you will have to select your state and enter other details.

Step 5: Then, a provisional list for the selected post will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download the provisional list and take printout for future references.

