GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main Exam Admit Card out at ibps.in. Download Now

IBPS aims to fill 5000 vacancies for the Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) via CRP-RRB-VII-Recruitment 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 19, 2018, 4:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main Exam Admit Card out at ibps.in. Download Now
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) logo.
Loading...
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main Exam Admit Card has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website – ibps.in. IBPS aims to fill 5000 vacancies for the Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) via CRP-RRB-VII-Recruitment 2018. The result of Preliminary Examination for Office Assistants was released earlier this month, as per which candidates who have qualified to appear for the Main Examination can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card on or before 7th October 2018:

How to download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main Exam Admit Card?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.ibps.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Click here to download Your Online Main Call letter for CRP-RRB-VII-Recruitment of Office Assistants (Multipurpose)’
Step 3 – Enter your Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY), Captcha Code and Login
Step 4 – Download your Call Letter and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7boajun18/cloea_sep18/login.php?appid=c004e157ebf0ed2ea567e99655206a18
Candidates can read important instructions and check the Exam Pattern for Main Examination at the url given below:
https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/RRB_CWE_Off_Assistant_VII_2018_Eng-2.pdf
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...