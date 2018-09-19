English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main Exam Admit Card out at ibps.in. Download Now
IBPS aims to fill 5000 vacancies for the Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) via CRP-RRB-VII-Recruitment 2018.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) logo.
Loading...
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main Exam Admit Card has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website – ibps.in. IBPS aims to fill 5000 vacancies for the Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) via CRP-RRB-VII-Recruitment 2018. The result of Preliminary Examination for Office Assistants was released earlier this month, as per which candidates who have qualified to appear for the Main Examination can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card on or before 7th October 2018:
How to download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main Exam Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.ibps.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Click here to download Your Online Main Call letter for CRP-RRB-VII-Recruitment of Office Assistants (Multipurpose)’
Step 3 – Enter your Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY), Captcha Code and Login
Step 4 – Download your Call Letter and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7boajun18/cloea_sep18/login.php?appid=c004e157ebf0ed2ea567e99655206a18
Candidates can read important instructions and check the Exam Pattern for Main Examination at the url given below:
https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/RRB_CWE_Off_Assistant_VII_2018_Eng-2.pdf
How to download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main Exam Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.ibps.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Click here to download Your Online Main Call letter for CRP-RRB-VII-Recruitment of Office Assistants (Multipurpose)’
Step 3 – Enter your Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY), Captcha Code and Login
Step 4 – Download your Call Letter and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7boajun18/cloea_sep18/login.php?appid=c004e157ebf0ed2ea567e99655206a18
Candidates can read important instructions and check the Exam Pattern for Main Examination at the url given below:
https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/RRB_CWE_Off_Assistant_VII_2018_Eng-2.pdf
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Jimny SUV Gets 3 Star in Crash Test Safety Rating, Less Than Tata Nexon; Watch Video
- Bigg Boss 12: Here is What Shilpa Shinde Thinks About Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu's Affair
- This Young Fan's Reaction to Dhoni's Duck Against Hong Kong is Everything
- Sunny Leone and Her Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Delhi: Tell Them Apart
- Love Yatri: Can't Have Arpita on Set When I'm Doing Romantic Scene, Says Aayush Sharma
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...