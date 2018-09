IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main Exam Admit Card out at ibps.in. Download Now

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main Exam Admit Card has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website – ibps.in . IBPS aims to fill 5000 vacancies for the Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) via CRP-RRB-VII-Recruitment 2018. The result of Preliminary Examination for Office Assistants was released earlier this month, as per which candidates who have qualified to appear for the Main Examination can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card on or before 7th October 2018:Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.ibps.in Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Click here to download Your Online Main Call letter for CRP-RRB-VII-Recruitment of Office Assistants (Multipurpose)’Step 3 – Enter your Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY), Captcha Code and LoginStep 4 – Download your Call Letter and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7boajun18/cloea_sep18/login.php?appid=c004e157ebf0ed2ea567e99655206a18 Candidates can read important instructions and check the Exam Pattern for Main Examination at the url given below: