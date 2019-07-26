Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2019 Released at ibps.in. Check How to Download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has published IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Clerk) Prelims Admit Card 2019 on its official website. Candidates can download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2019 from the website.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 26, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2019 Released at ibps.in. Check How to Download
News18 Illustration/ Mir Suhail.
Loading...

IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Clerk) Prelims Admit Card 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2019 for the Group B (office assistant) examinations on Friday.

The IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Clerk) Prelims Admit Card 2019 was published by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its official website ibps.in/

Candidates who have filled the application form for Group B (office assistant) examinations can download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2019 from the website. Further, the prelims call letter will be available for download till August 18.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2019: How to download

Candidates are advised to follow the below-listed steps to download their IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Clerk) Prelims Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website- ibps.in/

Step 2: Click on IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Clerk) Prelims Call Letter 2019 link

Step 3: Enter Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter.

Step 4: Your IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Clerk) Prelims Call Letter 2019 will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

