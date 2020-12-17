IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2020 Declared on ibps.in, Here's How to Check it

IBPS RRB Office Assistant result 2020 has been announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Those who appeared for the IBPS RRB Office Assistant exam 2020 can check their results on the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in.

Candidates will be able to download IBPS RRB Office Assistant result 2020 till December 22. They will be provided appointment letters by allotted RRBs after the completion of necessary processes.

How to check IBPS RRB Office Assistant result 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘CPRB RRB VII- Office Assistant (Provisional Allotment -Reserve List)’ on the homepage

Step 3: Then, again select the option for result

Step 4: Enter registration number and date of birth to log in

Step 5: You can view the result on screen

Step 6: Give the print command to take printout of the Office Assistant result

The IBPS is making provisional allotment under reserve list for the posts of Officer Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) based on the reported vacancies by respective Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The IBPS RRB Office Assistant result 2020has been released on the basis of marks scored by candidates in the exam.

The IBPS has made it clear to candidates that they will be able to change or edit any information filled in the application form. The decision of the IBPS is binding upon shortlisted candidates.The provisional allotment is subject to shortlisted candidates fulfilling the criteria for RRBs.

Apart from this, candidates should note that provisional allotment from the reserve list for the posts of Officer Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) for the remaining RRBs will be made when RRBs in a particular state will inform IBPS about the vacancies after completion of joining process of shortlisted candidates.

The selection process for these posts includes two written exams – prelims and mains. Those who qualify prelims have to appear for mains.