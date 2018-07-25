English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Admit Card 2018 Expected by 26th July at ibps.in
The Admit Card will bear important instructions along with details of exam venue, time and date allocated to individual applicants.
Representative Image
IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Admit Card 2018 is expected to release anytime on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection - ibps.in. The Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) Officers scale 1 preliminary examination is scheduled to take place on 11th, 12th and 18th August 2018 and the main examination will be conducted in the month of September 2018.
Candidates who had applied for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) Officers scale 1 examination must stay tuned and visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) to check and download the Admit card as it is released by IBPS.
The Admit Card will bear important instructions along with details of exam venue, time and date allocated to individual applicants.
IBPS has released a total of 3,312 vacancies for Officers Scale I posts this year. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main exam and Interview.
The Preliminary examination will comprise of two sections viz Reasoning and Numerical Ability while main examination consists of 5 sections viz Reasoning, General Awareness, Numerical Ability, Language Paper (English or Hindi) and Computer Knowledge.
A single examination will be conducted for IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 this year.
