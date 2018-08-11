English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IBPS RRB Officer Scale I 2018 Prelims Exam Today. Check Important Info at ibps.in
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had released IBPS RRB Prelims 2018 Admit Card for Officer Scale 1 & Office Assistant on the official website – ibps.in. The IBPS RRB Prelims 2018 exam will start on August 11.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
The IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2018 will start on August 11 (Saturday). IBPS RRB Prelims 2018 Admit Card for Officer Scale 1 Office Assistant was released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) – ibps.in.
IBPS is scheduled to organize the Preliminary Exam for Officer Scale I on 11th/12th/18th August 2018, while the Preliminary Exam for the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) is scheduled for 19th/25th August and 1st September 2018. Candidates who had registered for this recruitment process must download their Admit Card/Call Letters on or before 12th August 2018 for Officer Scale I and by 25th August for Office Assistants by following the instructions given below:
How to download IBPS RRB Prelims 2018 Admit Card for Officer Scale 1 Office Assistant?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ibps.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs VII Officers Scale I & Office Assistants (Multipurpose)’
Step 3 – Click on the relevant Admit Card URL
Step 4 – Enter your Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) and Login
Step 5 – Download your Call Letter and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link – Officer Scale I: http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7as1jun18/cloea_jul18/login.php?appid=e671ab4d6b84d388dad86318c5d4cc26
Direct Link – Office Assistants:
http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7boajun18/cloea_jul18/login.php?appid=37b640870dd94e1e90f9af5d54e55765
A total of 56 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) are participating in this massive recruitment drive by IBPS in which it aims to fill 5000+ vacancies for Officer I, II,III and Office Assistants. Preliminary Examination will be conducted for Officer I and Office Assistant post only, while there will be just one examination for the recruitment of Officer Scale II and III.
Also Watch
IBPS is scheduled to organize the Preliminary Exam for Officer Scale I on 11th/12th/18th August 2018, while the Preliminary Exam for the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) is scheduled for 19th/25th August and 1st September 2018. Candidates who had registered for this recruitment process must download their Admit Card/Call Letters on or before 12th August 2018 for Officer Scale I and by 25th August for Office Assistants by following the instructions given below:
How to download IBPS RRB Prelims 2018 Admit Card for Officer Scale 1 Office Assistant?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ibps.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs VII Officers Scale I & Office Assistants (Multipurpose)’
Step 3 – Click on the relevant Admit Card URL
Step 4 – Enter your Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) and Login
Step 5 – Download your Call Letter and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link – Officer Scale I: http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7as1jun18/cloea_jul18/login.php?appid=e671ab4d6b84d388dad86318c5d4cc26
Direct Link – Office Assistants:
http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7boajun18/cloea_jul18/login.php?appid=37b640870dd94e1e90f9af5d54e55765
A total of 56 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) are participating in this massive recruitment drive by IBPS in which it aims to fill 5000+ vacancies for Officer I, II,III and Office Assistants. Preliminary Examination will be conducted for Officer I and Office Assistant post only, while there will be just one examination for the recruitment of Officer Scale II and III.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hone Your Pole Dancing Skills With 6 Terrific Lessons From Birthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez
- 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala Looking to Keep India's Flag Flying High at Asian Games
- Salman Khan Accepts And Wins Kiren Rijiju's Fitness Challenge, Watch Video
- Manmarziyaan Song Daryaa is a Rustic Punjabi Love Ballad That Strikes a Chord, Listen Here
- Indian-American Comedian Hasan Minhaj to Host New Netflix Talk Show In Historic First
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...