IBPS RRB Officer Scale Results 2018 Declared at ibps.in. How to Check

IBPS RRB Prelims 2018 Results | IBPS RRB Officer Scale Results 2018 has been declared on September 08. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS has released the IBPS RRB Officer Scale Results 2018 for the preliminary examination at the official website at ibps.in Eligible candidates make sure that you check IBPS RRB Officer Scale Results 2018 result status by September 13, 2018.Direct link: http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7as1jun18/ress1da_sep18/login.php?appid=2b0325bf6e890fb6f6bc0f0b6d1dc236 Examination last month on 11th, 12th and 18th August 2018 for the recruitment of personnel for Officer Scale-I posts in the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). IBPS aims to fill 3312 vacancies in the participating banks. Candidates who had appeared in the IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims 2018 can follow the instructions below and check their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ibps.in/ Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Preliminary Online Examination for CRP RRB VII – Officers Scale I)Step 3 – Enter your Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY), captcha code and click on LoginStep 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7as1jun18/ress1da_sep18/login.php?appid=2b0325bf6e890fb6f6bc0f0b6d1dc236 Candidates who have qualified the Prelims are now eligible to appear for the Mains examination which is scheduled to be held on 30th September, 2018.Those candidates who qualify the IBPS RRB Officer Scale Exam 2018 can now appear for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale Mains Examination 2018 which is due in September 2018.