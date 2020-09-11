IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2020 Mock Test Released, Link Available on the Official Website

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will be conducting the IBPS RRB PO and Clerk preliminary examinations from September 12 to 26 on selected dates. The mock tests window has been made available by IBPS on official website. Registered Candidates can open the link and take the mock test.

Each mock test will be of 10 minutes and they will help make the candidates familiar with the IBPS RRB PO and Clerk 2020 exam pattern. Click on the link to take the mock test

IBPS RRB PO and CLERK 2020 exam schedule

IBPS will conduct the RRB PO or Officer Scale 1 exam on September 12 and 13. The candidates can download the RRB PO Admit Card from the official website ibps.in.

Meanwhile, the RRB Office Assistant or Clerk preliminary examination will be conducted on September 19, 20 and 26. According to the official notification, the IBPS RRB Clerk admit card will be made available on website ibps.in on September 11.

Click on the link to go through the exam schedule

IBPS has also released the information handout for the examination. Candidates must go through it once before sitting for the examination. It includes all the details like exam pattern, duration, number of seats, exam guidelines and other information. The links for the same are also provided here and you can also click here

Candidates who will successfully clear the IBPS RRB PO prelims examination will be allowed to take the Main examination. IBPS will conduct the mains examination for RRB PO and clerk on October 18 and October 31, 2020, respectively.

As per the guidelines released by the health ministry, the exam centre will follow all the protocols and safety measures owing to COVID-19 pandemic.