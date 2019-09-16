Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019 to be Released Shortly at ibps.in; How to Check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019 late evening. Candidates can check their RRB prelims score from the direct link at ibps.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 2:26 PM IST
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019 to be Released Shortly at ibps.in; How to Check
Representative image.
Loading...

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS will declare IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019 for officers scale 1 on Monday, September 16. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release IBPS RRB PO Result 2019 on its official website at ibps.in. Candidates who had appeared for the Regional Rural Bank recruitment of officers scale 1 examination can check their RRB Prelims Result 2019 once IBPS releases it.

As per the official website, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019 late evening. Further, candidates can check their RRB prelims score from the direct link here

Candidates will be shortlisted for IBPS RRB Main examination on the basis of prelims result of officers scale 1. Candidates should make a note that the marks obtained in the IBPS RRB PO Prelims won't be considered for final result.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducted the preliminary officer scale-I examination on August 3, 4 and 11 at various test centres across the nation.

IBPS RRB PO result 2019: Steps to check officers scale 1 examination score

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: Look for 'IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019' and click on it

Step 3: A new page will open, a PDF-format file will be displayed

Step 4: Look for your name

Step 5: Download IBPS RRB PO result 2019 and take a print out for future reference

