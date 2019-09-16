IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019 to be Released Shortly at ibps.in; How to Check
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019 late evening. Candidates can check their RRB prelims score from the direct link at ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS will declare IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019 for officers scale 1 on Monday, September 16. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release IBPS RRB PO Result 2019 on its official website at ibps.in. Candidates who had appeared for the Regional Rural Bank recruitment of officers scale 1 examination can check their RRB Prelims Result 2019 once IBPS releases it.
As per the official website, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019 late evening. Further, candidates can check their RRB prelims score from the direct link here
Candidates will be shortlisted for IBPS RRB Main examination on the basis of prelims result of officers scale 1. Candidates should make a note that the marks obtained in the IBPS RRB PO Prelims won't be considered for final result.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducted the preliminary officer scale-I examination on August 3, 4 and 11 at various test centres across the nation.
IBPS RRB PO result 2019: Steps to check officers scale 1 examination score
Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in
Step 2: Look for 'IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019' and click on it
Step 3: A new page will open, a PDF-format file will be displayed
Step 4: Look for your name
Step 5: Download IBPS RRB PO result 2019 and take a print out for future reference
