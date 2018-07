IBPS RRB Prelims 2018 Admit Card for Officer Scale 1 & Office Assistant Out at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Prelims 2018 Admit Card for Officer Scale 1 & Office Assistant has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) – ibps.in IBPS is scheduled to organize the Preliminary Exam for Officer Scale I on 11th/12th/18th August 2018, next month, while the Preliminary Exam for the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) is scheduled for 19th/25th August and 1st September 2018. Candidates who had registered for this recruitment process must download their Admit Card/Call Letters on or before 12th August 2018 for Officer Scale I and by 25th August for Office Assistants by following the instructions given below:How to download IBPS RRB Prelims 2018 Admit Card for Officer Scale 1 & Office Assistant?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ibps.in/ Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs VII Officers Scale I & Office Assistants (Multipurpose)’Step 3 – Click on the relevant Admit Card URLStep 4 – Enter your Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) and LoginStep 5 – Download your Call Letter and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link – Officer Scale I: http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rrb7as1jun18/cloea_jul18/login.php?appid=e671ab4d6b84d388dad86318c5d4cc26 Direct Link – Office Assistants:A total of 56 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) are participating in this massive recruitment drive by IBPS in which it aims to fill 5000+ vacancies for Officer I, II,III and Office Assistants. Preliminary Examination will be conducted for Officer I and Office Assistant post only, while there will be just one examination for the recruitment of Officer Scale II and III.